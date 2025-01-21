Manchester United coach Amorim explains decision to not play Marcus Rashford

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has made it clear that he will not play Marcus Rashford “no matter what.”

Amorim left Rashford out of the matchday squad as United lost 3-1 to Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday. The move comes amid speculations surrounding the 27-year-old’s future at Old Trafford after he came out last year to say he wants a fresh challenge.

Rashford is expected to leave United for a club abroad this January. Despite his team’s struggles, Amorim remains adamant that the England forward will stay on the sidelines.

When asked after the Brighton loss if he might consider recalling Rashford, the United boss replied:

“It is his choice [not to play]. I don’t want to focus on this bad moment because, in the games we lost, Rashford is not here.

“I don’t want to put this moment on Rashford. Rashford is out of this moment because he is not playing.

“No matter what, I am not going to put out a player I don’t believe is the best for the team.”