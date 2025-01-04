Manchester United have announced plans to activate a one-year extension to Harry Maguire’s contract.

The 31-year-old defender, who previously faced challenges under former manager Erik ten Hag, has made seven appearances under current boss Ruben Amorim, providing an opportunity to impress the Portuguese coach. Maguire also wore the captain’s armband in the match against Newcastle, his first since 2023.

Speaking ahead of United’s upcoming clash against Liverpool at Anfield, Amorim confirmed the decision to extend Maguire’s deal.

“Amad is near, Harry Maguire we are going to trigger our option,” Amorim said in a press statement. “I spoke with him this morning and I told him he has to improve on the pitch. We need him a lot.”

Amorim emphasized the need for leadership within the squad, stating that Maguire fits the role but must enhance his performance and leadership qualities on the pitch.

“Also, he has to improve as a leader. We all know the situation that he had here but we need him a lot in this moment, so we are going to trigger, happily, the option for him.”

“When you look at our team, we are starving for leaders on the pitch. He is a leader, he has to improve that part, he has to improve his game, so we are happy to continue.”