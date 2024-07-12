Manchester United have announced that former player Ruud van Nistelrooy has joined Erik ten Hag’s coaching staf

Manchester United have announced that former player Ruud van Nistelrooy has joined Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff.

The legendary Dutch legend, who played for Man Utd from 2001 to 2006 will become the club’s new assistant manager until June 2026, with Rene Hake also joining.

Van Nistelrooy returns to Manchester United as assistant manager

“I am delighted that Rene and Ruud have agreed to join our project, adding a wealth of experience, knowledge and new energy to the staff,” Ten Hag told the club’s official website.

“Now is a good time to refresh the coaching team as we look to build on the achievements of the past two years and push to the next level.”

New sporting director Dan Ashworth said: “Together with Erik, we are working to strengthen all areas of our men’s first-team operations and refreshing the coaching staff is an important part of that.

“It’s a particular pleasure to welcome Ruud back to the club where he enjoyed so much success as a player and I know that he and Rene will help reinforce the winning mentality and high standards we are aiming for.”

It marks a return to Old Trafford for Van Nistelrooy, who scored 150 goals in 219 appearances for United between 2000 and 2006.

After retiring in 2012, Van Nistelrooy started his coaching career as an assistant for the Dutch national team before working his way through the ranks in PSV Eindhoven’s academy system.

He went on to become PSV’s head coach for the 2022/23 season, winning the KNVB Cup and the Johan Cruyff Shield, before leaving the Dutch side in May 2023.