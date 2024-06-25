Manchester United have made an approach to sign Ruud van Nistelrooy as a coaching staff

Manchester United have made an approach to sign former star player, Ruud van Nistelrooy as a coaching staff.

The Dutch coach has been without a job for more than a year after quitting his job as manager at PSV Eindhoven.

Despite having lots of experience as a coach at PSV and being wanted by Burnley to replace Vincent Kompany, who took over at Bayern Munich last month, he has been approached to join Erik ten Hag’s coaching team, according to Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, via the Sun.

Van Nistelrooy won the Dutch Cup last year with PSV and finished second in Eredivisie behind Feyenoord.

The former striker also acted as assistant boss to Guus Hiddink at the 2014 World Cup.

Van Nistelrooy made 219 appearances for the Red Devils between 2001 and 2006 scoring 150 goals for United and winning the Premier League and FA Cup.

The Dutchman also played for Real Madrid and Hamburg and won 70 caps for the Netherlands.