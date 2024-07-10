Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms for Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Man United boss Erik ten Hag has been hoping to get a deal to sign his former Ajax defender ahead of a potential summer transfer.

Talks have been ongoing with Bayern Munich over a potential £43m deal.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Man United have now verbally agreed personal terms with De Ligt.

Central defence has been viewed as a key position for Red Devils to strength this summer.

De Ligt is keen to work with his old Ajax boss Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

After taking over at Ajax in 2018, Ten Hag made De Ligt the club’s youngest-ever captain as they went on to win both the Eredivisie and the KNVB Cup in the 2018-19 season.

They also reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in the same campaign.

De Ligt joined Juventus that summer for £65.6m, before joining Bayern Munich three years later for a reported £68m.

United are ready to offer De Ligt, 24, a five-year contract if they can strike a deal with Bayern Munich