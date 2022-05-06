Manchester United incoming coach Erik ten Hag 'wants Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at the club

Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to keep superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo when he takes over as Manchester United manager in the summer.

Recall, that Ten Hag’s appointment at Old Trafford fuelled speculation over the future of Ronaldo, who is under contract until June 2023 after making a sensational return to the club last year.

According to the Telegraph, United will be in the market for a striker in the transfer window as part of their rebuild under Ten Hag but the Dutchman is keen for the 37-year-old to stay at the club.

The newspaper reported Ten Hag believes it would not make sense to let Ronaldo, United’s top-scorer this season with 24 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions, follow several other players out of the exit door.

He is likely to be one of the first senior players Ten Hag will speak to once he has taken the reins at Old Trafford.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who turns 38 in February, recently insisted that he did not say ‘I’m not finished’ during his lap of honour after Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Brentford on Monday night.

Ronaldo has also been the subject of rumoured interest from Real Madrid, who bought him from United for a then world-record fee of £80million in 2009.

A host of United players are expected to depart at the end of the season, including Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, and Jesse Lingard.