Manchester United secured a thrilling victory over Liverpool in an FA Cup quarter-final clash at Old Trafford, ending Liverpool’s pursuit of four trophies for the season.

The match, filled with drama, saw substitute Amad Diallo score the decisive goal in extra time, only to be sent off for his celebrations.

United took an early lead through Scott McTominay before Liverpool turned the game around with two goals just before halftime.

Despite Liverpool’s dominance in the second half, Manchester United fought back with late goals from substitute Antony and Marcus Rashford to force extra time.

Liverpool regained the lead through Harvey Elliott, but Rashford equalized again, setting the stage for Diallo’s heroics.

The win keeps United’s trophy hopes alive and adds pressure on manager Erik ten Hag, who is under scrutiny amidst ownership changes.

The victory was celebrated wildly by United fans, contrasting with Liverpool’s disappointment at missing out on a Wembley appearance.

Liverpool’s defeat, especially to their arch-rivals, will be a setback in their quest for multiple trophies this season.

United capitalized on Liverpool’s defensive vulnerabilities and missed opportunities to secure a memorable victory in a pulsating FA Cup encounter.