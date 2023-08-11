Manchester United will pay Maguire £10M to leave the club this summer

Harry Maguire will reportedly be given a £10million payout to leave Manchester United ahead of a planned move to West Ham.

The Red Devils have agreed to the £30m move with the east London club, and personal terms are currently being discussed between Maguire and the Hammers.

According to The Sun, Maguire will drop his wages from £190,000 a week to £120,000 a week when he officially joins West Ham, but the defender has received a £6m pay-off from the Red Devils.

West Ham coach, David Moyes is reportedly preparing to offer the England star the captain’s armband in the wake of Declan Rice’s departure earlier in the summer window.

The report claims that the England international knew that his time at the club had finished when he had the captain’s armband taken away from him and handed to Bruno Fernandes.

Everton and Newcastle United are among the clubs to have also been credited with an interest in the former Sheffield United youngster this summer, but West Ham are nearing his signature.

Maguire did not feature in Man United’s pre-season clash against Lens at Old Trafford on Saturday, which involved arguably Erik ten Hag’s strongest XI.

The defender instead played for the second string against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, and he was booed by sections of the stadium in Dublin.

The centre-back is expected to be signed in time to make his West Ham debut against Bournemouth on Saturday, or against Chelsea on August 20.