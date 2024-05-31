MANDEVU ‘IN DEFENSE OF DEMOCRACY’ RALLY TO GO ON, UPND CADRES PLAN TO DISRUPT PEACEFUL RALLY – Chishala Kateka

MANDEVU ‘IN DEFENSE OF DEMOCRACY’ RALLY TO GO ON, UPND CADRES PLAN TO DISRUPT PEACEFUL RALLY

31st May, 2024

We wish to announce that the New Heritage Party, NHP rally slated for 1st June, 2024 will be going ahead as planned. The Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security failed to respond to our appeal within the stipulated 5 days as required by law.

We have also received verified information that UPND Leaders have instructed their cadres to disrupt the peaceful Mandevu rally. The UPND cadres will be bused in same way they did when former President Lungu and family was appearing before DEC.

We wish to caution the UPND Leaders that NHP is a peaceful party espousing issue based politics, once attacked NHP members shall DEFEND THEMSELVES. NHP shall not be intimidated into submission, this Country belongs to all of us Zambians.

We therefore, call upon all our members, UKA colleagues and all who believe in democracy and wish to see a prosperous, united and peaceful Zambia free of repression, to come in large numbers.

Chishala Kateka

President

NHP