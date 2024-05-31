LET’S GATHER THEM IN MANDEVU TMRW

Mandevu Rally is in Defence of Democracy- Chishala Kateka

29/05/24

NHP President Chishala Kateka has insisted that the Mandevu rally shall take place on Saturday, 1st June, 2024. Ms. Kateka has since extended invitation letters to all the Presidents in the United Kwacha Alliance, UKA to attend the rally as observers.

The NHP Leader has since themed the Mandevu rally as a mass rally IN DEFENSE OF ZAMBIA’s DEMOCRACY. She has encouraged, the media, all Democracy loving Zambians, NHP members and invited UKA political parties to attend in numbers.

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA