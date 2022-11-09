MANÉ INJURED 13 DAYS BEFORE WORLD CUP

An injury for Sadio Mane overshadowed Bayern Munich thrashing Werder Bremen 6-1 to move four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Mane required treatment after going down on 15 minutes with a knee injury, and had to be replaced by Leroy Sane.

It comes just 13 days before Mane’s Senegal play their first game at the 2022 World Cup, against the Netherlands in Qatar.

Bayern, meanwhile, cruised to victory with Serge Gnabry scoring a hat-trick.

Former Liverpool player Mane went straight down the tunnel for further treatment after being substituted.

A two-time African Footballer of the Year, Mane is key for African champions Senegal who face the Dutch in their opening Group A game on November 21 before taking on hosts Qatar, then Ecuador.

Mane’s penalty in the shootout win over Egypt helped Senegal win their first Africa Cup of Nations title earlier this year.

It took the shine off a dominant win for reigning champions Bayern, who ensured they will finish this midweek round of matches on top of the BUNDESLIGA.

