Manhunt for “TIGER”: Kingpin of Illegal Mining operations in Stilfontein



James Neo Tshoaeli, also known as “TIGER,” a Lesotho national, is accused of leading illegal mining operations in Stilfontein, North West.





After resurfacing from Shaft 11 last week, authorities have ramped up their search for him.



He faces serious charges, including involvement in deaths, assaults, and torture of fellow miners, as well as hoarding food supplies.





A recent rescue operation at the Buffelsfontein gold mine in Stilfontein has highlighted the dangers of illegal mining. During the operation, 78 bodies were recovered, and 246 “zama zamas” were rescued after being trapped underground for months.





Authorities are urging anyone with information about Tshoaeli’s whereabouts to contact the Stilfontein police station, as efforts continue to combat illegal mining and protect those affected.