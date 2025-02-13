manhunt is underway after a boy turned up at a school to attack his ex-girlfriend with a weapon

A manhunt is underway after a teenage boy turned up at a school to attack his ex-girlfriend with a weapon.

Armed police descended on Liselotte Funcke School in Hagen, Germany to protect pupils on Wednesday, Feb. 12, after recieving reports about the teen, who is believed to be armed, showing up at the building around 8.30am.

Students and teachers alerted the police.

The young woman is now safe, police said

The male teenager is believed to be between 16 and 18 years old.

Officers are now searching for a person in Hagen city centre.

Police and armed officers have been seen swarming the area, and also remain stationed outside the school entrance.

A police spokesperson told the Bild newspaper: “The student in question is with us and is being questioned. We are now looking for a person in the city centre.”

The male teenager is reported to be the girl’s ex-boyfriend, and is not a pupil at Liselotte Funcke School.