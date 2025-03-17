Manhunt launched for gang that bombed five ATMs at Hammanskraal mall



In the early hours of March 16, 2025, a group of approximately 30 armed individuals targeted Jubilee Mall in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.





The assailants bombed five ATMs and broke into a shop where they also bombed a drop safe.





During their escape, they encountered police and private security officers, leading to a shootout in which a security officer was wounded and subsequently hospitalized.





The suspects fled the scene, and the exact amount of stolen money remains undisclosed. A manhunt is currently underway to apprehend the perpetrators.