Manipulated data has potential to plunge Zambia into flames in 2026 – M’membe



By Mubanga Mubanga



Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe says he doesn’t want Zambia to burn owing to the manipulated census and electoral data.



Speaking yesterday during a joint press briefing by major opposition political parties in Lusaka, Dr M’membe said manipulated data had potential to plunge Zambia in flames during elections next year if nothing was done.





“The answers that we are seeking from the government has the potential to erode public trust and seriously affect the integrity of next year’s election … We therefore, implore this government to adequately respond to the question we have paused in sobriety,” Dr M’membe said. “Batila ukwali isoke takwafwile muntu (to be forewarned is to be forearmed). We do not want to see Zambia burning come next year, owing to potential manipulated census and electoral data. One way of preventing that … is for the government to show transparency in the conduct, and engagement of the citizens of this country.”





And New Heritage party leader Chishala Kateka asked in what capacity Civil Service Commission (CSC) chairperson Dr Choolwe Beyani attended the census meeting at Mulungushi International Conference Center, where he discredited the 2022 Census



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/manipulated-data-has-potential-to-plunge-zambia-into-flames-in-2026-mmembe/