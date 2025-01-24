Man’s p3n!s became stuck to frozen ice outside a bar

In a peculiar and painful turn of events, a man in Alberta, Canada, found himself in an unimaginable predicament when his pen!s became stuck to frozen ice outside a bar.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, January 12, outside East Village Pub & Eatery in Fort McMurray, required the intervention of first responders to resolve.

Exclusive photos obtained by TMZ show the dramatic scene as first responders worked to free the man, whose gen!tals were stuck to the icy sidewalk. Witnesses reported that the man had been intoxicated and got into an argument with other bar patrons. The altercation spilt into the street, where, in the chaos, his pants fell down, and he ended up on the ground with his private part adhered to the ice.

Despite the evident discomfort and unusual nature of the situation, emergency responders managed to detach the man without causing significant injury. Photos from the scene show the intense efforts to free him, which reportedly included avoiding further harm to the sensitive area.

Police in Alberta confirmed the incident, stating that the man was arrested at the scene but was not charged. Authorities did not disclose the specifics of the arrest or how exactly his body part was freed from the ice. However, it was noted that hot water is often used in such scenarios to release frozen skin, though that method might not have been ideal given the circumstances.

While the man escaped without lasting physical injury, the incident has drawn considerable attention, leaving both responders and witnesses bewildered by the bizarre chain of events.