Man’s ‘severed head and limbs found dumped in bin’ in a popular tourist destination

It has been reported that pieces of a dismembered body were discovered at a waste management facility in Greece.

The head of a man was discovered in a blue plastic bag by the Dedisa staff, who work in the suburbs of Chania on the northwest coast of the island of Crete.

According to zarpanews.gr, a set of legs were also extracted from a second bag on Tuesday after further scrutiny.

It is understood the rubbish truck carrying the remains had arrived in Chania from Rethymno, another city in Crete.

According to the medical examiner called to the scene, the skull belongs to a man of Asian descent who had been dead for about 10 days.

An investigation into his death has been launched while the area around the plant has been cordoned off.

DEDISA general manager Kostas Paterakis stressed the workers have been left in a state of ‘shock’.

He said: ‘I was informed by the shift supervisor that a human dismembered corpse was found on the material sorting tape.

‘The production process was immediately stopped and the police department of Chania was duly informed.

‘There were three workers on the sorting line who brought the human limbs. From the side of the business, we will help the families of the employees.’