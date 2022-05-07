MANSA RESIDENT CRY FOUL ON FTJ UNIVERSITY STALLED WORKS

Residents of Mansa are disappointed following revelations that 33 million dollars was released for the construction of the Fredrick Titus Jacob (FTJ) University which still remains at foundation level over three years later.

The University which was to be constructed in two years was commissioned in 2018 but the works have stalled with no sign of any construction work currently taking place at the site.

The residents are disappointed that the construction of what would have been the province’s only University has stalled with resources channeled elsewhere.

And Christians Collusion Secretary General Paul Mbulo has accused some PF members of being behind the stalled works.- Diamond TV