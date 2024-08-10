MANSA WOMAN 53, WHO WENT BACK TO SECONDARY SCHOOL DUE TO FREE EDUCATION GETS STATE HOUSE INVITE



President Hakainde Hichilema has invited to State House a 53 year old Mansa woman who went back to secondary school following the re-introduction of the free educations policy.



President Hichilema will be hosting Josephine Lifasi who restarted her grade 11 secondary education at Namwandwe Combined School in Mansa District of Luapula Province after dropping out 33 years ago.



The Head of State announced the move when he officiated at the Joint 68th Local Government Association of Zambia Annual Conference and 21st AMICALL General Assembly at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.



Ms. Lifasi has since completed her secondary education and enrolled to study social work at ICOF Colleges Seminary and Universities in Lusaka.



In June 2022, ZANIS staffer Godfrey Chikumbi caught with Ms. Lifasi and spotlighted her activities in class, a story which aired on ZNBC TV main news catching the attention of the Head of State.



Zanis