MANSA’S BAHATI MP SUMMONED FOR INJURING FEMALE POLICE OFFICER



The Luapula police command has summoned Bahati constituency MP, Leevan Chibombwe, for allegedly injuring a female police officer in Kawambwa during the Pambashe constituency by-election.





The MP is reported to have grabbed the officer by the neck, preventing her from impounding his vehicle, which she had indicated was due for inspection.





According to Luapula police commanding officer Mwala Yuyi, the MP then instructed the driver to drive off while holding the officer and reportedly let her drop off after a certain distance.