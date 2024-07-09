MANSA’S SENAMA RESIDENTS RIOT OVER SUSPECTED WITCHCRAFT

Residents of Senama clashed with police when they were stopped from performing a ritual called ichitaleme.

The trouble began after 42-year-old Alice Mwape Kasonde died at a lodge in Senama, where she was meeting her boyfriend.

Family members said she suddenly felt very hot when she arrived at the lodge as reported by her boyfriend.

Locals suspected witchcraft and blamed the deceased’s mother for her death.

However, a postmortem found no signs of poisoning, which made people even more upset.

Jennifer Mambwe, the deceased’s aunt, said tensions rose when the mother reacted to insults from the community.

The house of the deceased’s mother has since been set ablaze by the angry mob.

