MANY UNWARE OF ONGOING VOTER REGISTRATION – SIMATO

SIMACHECHE Ward Councilor in Choma Central Constituency, Donald Simato, has bemoaned lack of sensitization to citizens on the ongoing Voter Registration Exercise at the Local Municipality.

Simato complains through Byta FM Zambia that the Voters’ Registration Exercise in the district has not been given enough priority by the Local Authority, observing that a number of people are still unaware of the undertaking.

The Civic Leader states that although he has endeavored to sensitize people in his Ward over the ongoing Voter Registration, more effort is needed to reach out to the masses.

He proposes that Registration Centers be extended beyond the Choma Municipal Council to enable rural parts of the district have easy access to the service.

And Choma based Senior Citizen Jonathan Muchindu has accused Civic Leaders in the district of being preoccupied with aspects of the Constituency Development Fund-CDF to the negligence of other duties.

Muchindu has challenged Ward Authorities to take up the responsibility to sensitize and encourage more people to register as voters ahead of the 2026 General Elections.

