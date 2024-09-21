Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

It would make Victor Mapani happy if domestic customers leave the national grid



“Mapani says Zesco can be happy if all its domestic customers went off its power grid”



This is why Mapani must be fired.

While granting electricity access to citizens is a fundamental obligation of the state, Mapani thinks corporates and commercial customers(who can actually afford off-grid solutions) that must have preferential access to power.



No wonder ZESCO is NOT loadshedding the mines, is importing power for the mines and keeps on exporting power, despite the crippling economic and social effect on the country.