MAPANZA COUNCILOR BEATS VOTER OVER LAND LEAVING HIM HOSPITALIZED

By Womba Kasela

A man from Mbabala’s Mapanza Ward in Choma District, was on Tuesday assaulted by the area Councilor, Chiinganya Hamatwi, following a land dispute.

Kaboba Chibisa explains to Byta FM News that he was working on his family’s land when Hamatwi, who is claiming ownership of the said portion, attacked him with sticks.

Chibisa discloses that his family once rented the said piece of land to Hamatwi for two years, adding that the Councilor continued to cultivate the plot despite ending the contract.

He notes that he developed a swollen left eye and multiple body pains when he was rushed to Macha Mission Hospital, adding that he has reported the matter to Choma Central Police.

When contacted to state his side, Mapanza Ward Councilor, Chiinganya Hamatwi, says he had a physical confrontation with Chibisa because he found him working on his land.

Hamatwi reveals that he was given the piece of land in 2011 by the Headman when the matter was brought before him.

