MAPATIZYA MP SALUTES GOVERNMENT FOR CONSTRUCTING AND REHABILITATING OF DAMS IN ZIMBA DISTRICT.



Mapatizya member of Parliament today officiated at winter cropping field day held at Mr.Kelvin Kalanj”s farm in Simukanda village and stated that the rehabilitation of dams under the IRRIGATION DEVELOPMENT SUPPORT program is one of the critical roles of water management in the agriculture sector aimed at addressing water challenges in Zimba district.



Mrs.Nkhata says government is constructing Ngolongozya Dam in Njabalombe area and Lifalali Dam in Muzya village under the same program while the Zambia National Service is also currently constructing Dams in Chuundwe,Chinkoyo and Chidi villages as one of the mitigation measures to improve water harvesting and storage in the district.



The lawmaker Commended the Kalanji family for coming up with an idea of putting up a mechanized industrial irrigation system that they are using to produce fresh maize,tomatoes,egg plants and other crops to address the drought effects and provide food for the family.



She has challenged other farmers in the district to emulate the innovative technologies such as the one being used by the Kalanji family and start producing winter crops.



Mrs.Nkhata further revealed that the constituency has been given 25 boreholes from the government which will be distributed to twelve wards across the constituency,with each ward expected to receive two boreholes and be used for communal irrigation and consumption.



The host farmer Mr. Kelvin Kalanje has appealed for more support from the government and other stakeholders to other farmers for them to venture into irrigation farming and enhance food production.



The Kalanje family sold few of their livestock and invested an amount of K208,000 to put up a mechanized industrial irrigation system to produce winter crops after their rain fed crops were destroyed by the prolonged dry spell experienced in the country this year.



The event was attended by heads of government departments from both the district and province, Agriculture companies,councilors, traditional leaders and Senior leaders from the ruling United Party For National Development (UPND).