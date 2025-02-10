MAPOMA CELEBRATES 100 YEARS



LUSAKA Province Minister Sheal Mulyata has praised freedom fighter James Mapoma, saying he served the country in various portfolios in the public service with dignity.





ZANIS reports that speaking during the celebration to mark his 100 years birthday , Ms Mulyata added that Mr. Mapoma was also involved in the construction of the current Parliament building, Lusaka international airport and the University Teaching Hospital (UTH).



“James Mapoma led an exemplary life of commitment, love, and sacrifice to public service. As we celebrate 100 years of his life, let us recommit ourselves to serve our country diligently and selflessly to attain the development which we so much desire”, she said.





Ms Mulyta pointed out that Mr Mapoma’s service started during the colonial era, where he served as one of the few Zambians hired by the colonial government.



“We are today celebrating James Mapoma as a freedom fighter and for his distinguished service to the nation”, she said.





Phillip Mapoma, his second last Son, described his father as a selfless man who accommodated people from all walks of life.





He added that Zambians can learn a lot from his father’s loyalty to the country .



Trevor Mwamba, his nephew described Mr Mapoma as a man blessed with faith, love, leadership and service to the nation.