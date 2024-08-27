Mariah Carey Reveals Mother & Sister Passed Away On The Same Day

Mariah Carey is going through the absolute unthinkable right now. According to exclusive reports from TMZ and PEOPLE, the global singing superstar revealed that her mother and older sister have passed away. Making this news even more gut-wrenching, is the fact that the 55-year-old lost both family members on the same day this past weekend. At HNHH, we just want to send our sincerest condolences to Mariah and her loved ones during this heartbreaking time. We also want to say that we hope everyone else will continue to remain respectful.

At the time of writing, the cause of death for both of her family members is not known. Patricia Carey was 87, and sister Alison was 63, according to Us Weekly. In speaking with TMZ, Mariah said, “My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day”. She went on, “I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed”.

“I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time”. Mariah’s relationship with both her mom and sister were pretty rough overall. In fact, she really speaks about those complications, especially about her caretaker, in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. Still, we cannot imagine what she’s thinking right now, and we hope that she can find mental fortitude to stay as strong as she can through this life hurdle.