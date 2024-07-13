Mario Balotelli demands £4m for shocking transfer to Brazil

Mario Balotelli is reportedly in negotiations for a surprising transfer to Brazilian club Corinthians, although his salary expectations could pose a significant obstacle.

According to UOL, discussions are ongoing between Balotelli and Corinthians regarding a move from his current club, Adana Demirspor, in Turkey. The 33-year-old striker is seeking a salary of £4 million per season, or approximately £75,000 per week.

Despite his current team having the option to extend his contract for another year, Adana Demirspor has not yet exercised this option, even though Balotelli scored seven goals in 16 appearances last season.

Corinthians, who recently appointed Ramon Diaz as their new manager, are waiting for his approval before proceeding with the potential deal for Balotelli.



The striker’s agents have been in talks with the Brazilian club for several weeks.

Balotelli’s career has been notable for its achievements, including three Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia, and the Champions League with Inter Milan. Additionally, he won the Premier League and FA Cup during his tenure at Manchester City.