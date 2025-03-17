Mark Simuuwe Dismisses Claims of Draft Constitution, Defends MPs’ Right to Amend Laws



UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe has stated that no law prevents MPs from amending legislation at any point between their swearing-in and the dissolution of Parliament.





Mr. Simuuwe has challenged those claiming that a draft constitution exists to publish it for public scrutiny, dismissing such claims as propaganda.





Addressing concerns about time constraints, Mr. Simuuwe pointed out that constitutional amendments have previously been made in election years. He cited the 1991 Constitution, which was amended in both 1991 and 1996—the latter coinciding with elections—as well as the 2016 amendments made just months before elections. He further noted that Bill 10 was debated only six months before the 2021 elections, whereas the current situation allows over a year and four months before the next elections.





Mr. Simuuwe emphasized President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to an inclusive process, acknowledging that constitutional amendments rarely achieve unanimous agreement.





He also urged citizens to question Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on whether they consulted the public before making submissions on amendments to the Electoral Process Act and the Public Gathering Bill.



©️UPND Media Team