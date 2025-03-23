“MARK SIMUUWE: THE MASTERMIND BEHIND UPND’S COMMUNICATION REVOLUTION”



In a move set to revolutionize the communication landscape of the United Party for National Development (UPND), Mark Simuwe has taken the reins as the party’s Media Director. This appointment has sent shockwaves of excitement throughout the party’s ranks, with many hailing Simuwe as the perfect candidate to steer UPND’s communication strategy.





Simuwe’s impressive track record as a consultant for UPND has earned him widespread recognition. He has consistently demonstrated his ability to craft compelling narratives, rebut opposition propaganda, and showcase the party’s achievements.¹ His eloquence and strategic thinking make him an invaluable asset to the party.





As Media Director, Simuwe is expected to build a robust communication team, mobilize dedicated volunteers, and secure necessary funding to support the party’s communication endeavors. His primary focus will be on defining the narrative, forcing the opposition into a reactive stance, and showcasing evidence of UPND’s fulfilled promises.





Simuwe’s appointment has been hailed by party loyalists, including Barbrah Musamba Chama, who praised his ability to unite and energize the team. Chama emphasized the importance of effective communication in politics, citing the alliance between the Post newspaper and the late Michael Sata as a testament to its power.





With Simuwe at the helm, UPND is poised to dominate the information landscape. His ability to identify and cultivate talent, combined with his strategic thinking, makes him the perfect candidate to lead the party’s communication revolution.





As Simuwe embarks on this new chapter, the UPND faithful are eagerly anticipating the impact of his leadership. With his expertise and vision, the party is set to redefine the narrative and cement its position as a dominant force in Zambian politics.



