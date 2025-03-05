Tech boss, Mark Zuckerberg has sacked 20 Meta employees after they leaked information to the media.

The firings come just weeks after comments made during internal meetings by Zuckerberg and other senior employees appeared in news reports.

‘We tell employees when they join the company, and we offer periodic reminders, that it is against our policies to leak internal information, no matter the intent,’ a Meta spokesperson said confirming the job losses.

‘We recently conducted an investigation that resulted in roughly 20 employees being terminated for sharing confidential information outside the company, and we expect there will be more,’ the company added.

‘We take this seriously, and will continue to take action when we identify leaks.’

Meta, which owns social media giants such as Facebook and Instagram, has faced internal dissent since Zuckerberg announced a number of policies that critics have claimed were designed to cozy up to the new Trump administration.

This included scrapping DEI initiatives and removing fact-checking efforts in favour of community notes similar to those used on X.

Due to the frequent leaks Zuckerberg told employees he would no longer be forthcoming with information.

‘We try to be really open and then everything I say leaks. It sucks,’ Zuckerberg said in a meeting first reported by The Verge.

Ironically, Zuckerberg’s remarks were then leaked to the press and this led to Meta issuing a company-wide memo warning staff that revealing information to the press was a sackable offence.

Meta chief information security officer Guy Rosen, in a memo seen by the New York Post, said: ‘When information is stolen or leaked, there are repercussions beyond the immediate security impact.

‘Our teams become demoralised and we all waste time that is better spent working on our products and toward our goals and mission.’

Meta’s chief technology officer Andrew Bosworth later said the company was ‘making progress on catching people’

This was then also leaked to the press.