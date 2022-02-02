MARRIAGE IN SOUTH SUDAN MEANS 4 YEARS OF FREEDOM FOR THE BRIDE 👸🏿👸🏿 Dinka Tribe

Despite payment of dowry that ranges from 100 to 500 cows, women are treated godly.



Once a man gets married, his wife will not cook or sweep for 4 years. This period is called “Anyuuc” (Generous Welcoming). It is meant for the new bride to rest, relax and study her husband homestead values.



During this time, her husband’s sister will do the cooking, washing utensils, collecting firewood, fetching water, and doing other domestic work till later.

After 4 years, her husband decides to arrange a very big party called “Thaat” (cooking festival) where 3 cows and 5 goats are slaughtered to initiate a wife into cooking for the family.

But if the man misbehaved during the 4 years the wife can decide to leave and she doesn’t even have to pay back the dowry 😂 S