MARRIED MEN AND WOMEN IN MINDOLO USE COMMUNAL TOILETS FOR S*X WITH LOVERS

Residents of Mindolo Township have expressed concern over the trend by some married men and women of sneaking out of their bedrooms in the night to have s*xual encounters with their lovers in communal toilets.

Over 190 households in the area depend on communal toilets.

The toilets have been in existence since 1933.

One of the residents, Rebecca Chindalo, said in an interview that s*x in communal toilets is inconveniencing other users and that the habit has brought problems in marriages.

Ms Chindalo said the spouses leave their matrimonial houses in the night on the pretext that they are going to use the toilets.

“People here sneak in the night to meet with their girlfriends and boyfriends in the toilets, where they have s*x…”