MARRIED NDOLA POLICE OFFICER TAKEN TO COURT FOR SLEEPING WITH A 19 YEAR OLD GIRL.

A 28 year old Ndola police officer has been sued for eloping with a girl and plying her with morning after pills to prevent conception.

Beatrice Mwansa sued trooper Kennedy Mulenga for eloping with her 19-year-old daughter whom he kept in his home for 2 months while he was estranged from his wife.



Mwansa told the court that her daughter used to work in Mulenga’s shop but one day she just never returned home.

The police officer is s married with 2 children.