Married teacher dies at girlfriend’s place after s333x

A 50-year-old married teacher from Mutimwi Secondary School tragically passed away at his alleged girlfriend’s residence after engaging in sex.

The deceased, identified as Nyasha Gambe, was pronounced dead upon arrival at Ndanga District Hospital on the night of February 8, 2025. According to sources, he had been spending time at the home of Laina Chimutsa, a 34-year-old shopkeeper residing at Mutimwi Business Centre, located near the school.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed Gambe’s death, stating that no foul play was suspected.

“I can confirm the death of Gambe who died after a sleepover at his lover’s house. The now deceased had no injuries, and no foul play is suspected,” said Dhewa.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that at approximately 22:30 hours, Gambe, who was reportedly intoxicated, phoned Chimutsa expressing his intention to spend the night at her house. The two agreed, and he arrived shortly thereafter. Following their intimate encounter, Gambe reportedly began to feel weak and unexpectedly wet himself in bed, prompting Chimutsa to call his younger brother in distress.

Upon arrival, Gambe’s brother assisted in rushing him to Ndanga District Hospital, but he was declared dead upon arrival. Authorities are yet to determine the exact cause of death, though preliminary reports suggest no evidence of foul play.

The incident has sparked shock and discussion within the local community, with many expressing their condolences to the bereaved family. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Source – TellZim News