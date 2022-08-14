Married woman caught pants down in pit-latrine

WHILE her husband was busy in the house browsing on Facebook using his phone, a 29-year old woman seized the opportunity to have sex with their neighbour in a pit-latrine outside the house.

But their illicit sexual tryst did not last long as her husband caught them in the act.

Emily Nchimunya, of Messenger Township, confessed in the Livingstone Local Court that she gave in to the 39-year-old neighbour’s sexual advances because he had been persistently pursuing her- Zambia Daily Mail