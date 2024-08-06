Martha Mushipe finally ‘rewarded‘



IN a surprising turn of events, the Lusaka High Court has entered a consent judegment ordering the State to compensate the UPND member and legal practitioner, Martha Mushipe, over K2 million for false imprisonment and malicious prosecution.



This comes despite the Attorney General, Mulilo Kabesha, previously arguing that Ms. Mushipe was not entitled to compensation.



Ms. Mushipe had sued the State, demanding over K4 million for false imprisonment and malicious prosecution for the offence of seditious practices.



Her demands included K1, 500, 000 for pain and suffering, K2, 880, 000 for loss of business, and K740, 000 for damaged property during a police search at her law firm, Mushipe & Associates.