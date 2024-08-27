Martha Tembo speaks out on the allegation of her bleaching-her-skin via (IG)

My fellow Zambians and all those who support copper queens across the global , I must say that it is actually a huge honor for me to play for my country, that I must confess that I don’t take it lightly.

Regarding my skin , I want to say this once and for all that I don’tbleach my skin infact I don’t even have an idea of how to go about it.

I am naturally blessed with a light skin as I took after my father who is naturally light in complexion. Even my fellow footballers love my looks hence why they call me beautiful names like “ba zungu” , yellow girl , colored and I embrace all those names because I love them.

Thank you.