MARY CHIRWA HAS AN ASSIGNMENT

The Financial Intelligence Center is an intelligence agency which collects information about Money Laundering, financing of Terrorism etc.

This is what Mary Chirwa was doing at FIC during the PF administration. While there, Ms. Chirwa used to submit those reports to Law Enforcement Agencies including the Anti-Corruption Commission, Drug Enforcement Commission and the Police.

The Law enforcement agencies were all curtailed during PF. So whatever was being reported in FIC reports was rubbised by the PF using a well coordinated propaganda system.

Now that power has changed hands, Hakainde Hichilema has shifted Mary Chirwa to DEC so that she can act on all cases that were reported in those FIC Trend reports.

FIC has no legal mandate to prosecute cases which it documents. DEC has.

Mary Chirwa is at DEC to finish the job.

It’s simple as that. No form of blackmail, propaganda and falsehood will stop the prosecution of criminals, bandits, thieves and a clique of corrupt elements.

