Mary Chirwa Removed as DEC Boss

Now President Hakainde Hichilema has removed Drug Enforcement Commission Director General, Mary Chirwa.

He has appointed her in foreign service.



She is expected to take up a new position as Zambia’s High Commissioner to Mozambique.



Last week, President Hakainde Hichilema removed Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba and replaced him retired police commissioner Graphel Musamba.