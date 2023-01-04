Masaiti Man In Hospital With Deep Cut On Head After Being Axed By His Friend For Having An Affair With His Wife

MASAITI MAN IN HOSPITAL WITH DEEP CUT ON HEAD AFTER BEING AXED BY HIS FRIEND FOR HAVING AN AFFIR WITH HIS WIFE

A 40-year-old man of Masaiti is in hospital nursing a critical deep cut on the head after his friend hacked him with an axe on accusation that he was having an affair with his wife.

Joseph Mulenga is believed to have found Enock Kaswaswa with his wife Ruth Kalyelye after midnight sitting in the sitting room of their matrimonial home and that was when he got upset and hacked the victim.

The suspect has since been detained in police custody.

Copperbelt commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba who confirmed the incident said police received a report of attempted murder which occurred yesterday at 02:00 hours in Masaiti.

“Brief facts are that on Monday, January 2nd, 2023 at an unknown time, the victim went for a drinking spree with the wife of the suspect.The suspect also went for a drinking spree in a different direction and at around midnight, the suspect passed through a yellow shop tarven with a view of finding his wife so that they could move together back home,”

Mr Mweemba said unfortunately the suspect did not find his wife and so he proceeded home.

“When he reached home, he found his wife in the sitting room with the victim.The suspect was very upset with what he found home and then started beating his wife, accusing her of having an affair with his colleague. The suspect then turned his anger on the friend (victim), who he hacked with an axe on the head, and left unconscious, with severe bleeding,” he said.

He said the matter was reported to the Police who in turn visited the scene and found the victim lying unconscious.

Mr Mweemba added that the victim was later taken to Masaiti district hospital, where he was later referred to Ndola Teaching Hospital for specialised treatment and his condition is serious.