MASAITI MAN MURD€RS WIFE, SON

…..and later commits suic!de by hanging himself to a tree using a fibre

March 17, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

A 32 year old woman Barbara Nyoni of Kabamba resettlement scheme in Masaiti and her three year old son were murder€d by her 42 year old husband Bright Shimbile, who later committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree using a fibre, 50 meters away from their home.

Central Province Police Commissioner Charity Munganga says the incident happened between 13/03/24 and 16/03/24 as Barbara was last seen by her neighbours on 13/03/24 as she was coming from the grinding mill.

Ms Munganga said the two decomposed bodies were discovered by the neighbours after they saw flies on the door and an awful smell coming from the house.

“Police officers inspected the bodies and discovered that Barbara had multiple deep cuts on the head while the son’s head was completely chopped off. It is suspected that an axe was used in the act as it was found at the scene, stained with blood. Bright is suspected to have committed su!cide after murdering the duo. The three year-old was Brights step son,” she said.

“All the three bodies were found in a decomposed state, and the family was advised to bury and mark the grave.”

Kabamba resettlement is in Masaiti but policed by Kapiri Mposhi because of proximity.