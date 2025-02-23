MASAITI TEACHER FINDS STRANGE WOMAN ON THE DOOR STEP WITH CHILD AROUND 03:00 HOURS

A man in Masaiti today in the early hours of the morning bumped into an alleged ghost when he opened the door to go and answer the call of nature.

A man identified as Chalwe Nelito, a teacher at a named secondary school in Masaiti, today around 03:00 hours woke up to go and ease himself but the moment he opened the door, he reportedly found a strange woman with a child sitting on the door step crying.

Neighbors only heard him scream once “Mutule kuno mwebo!” Then the sound of his head hitting the floor, duuuuum! He fainted right away.

The previous evening’s meal ingredients stubborn to be digested were slowly offloaded and the fact that he was putting on a short made it easy for the unwanted stuff to find their way out and land on the floor.

When people came, they found Mr. Chalwe lying on the floor, his face up with a pile of droppings staring at him.

Moving closer, they found a big snake on the door step. Before they could do anything, it disappeared into thin air. They checked the doorstep but could not find any trace of it.

Meanwhile, villagers near the named school have concluded that Rosemary Chibanda is back. They say she is harmless and has appeared in different places within Masaiti citing Chondwe Prison and Tug Argan areas. The teacher who was unconscious for three hours is reportedly fine but the fact that he messed before the village seems to be another battle to fight.