Masebo Appointed Interim Chairperson For Africa Centres For Disease Control(CDC) Governing Board

MASEBO APPOINTED INTERIM CHAIRPERSON FOR AFRICA CDC GOVERNING BOARD

Zambia’s Minister of Health SYLVIA MASEBO has been appointed as the interim Chairperson for the African Centres for Disease Control (Africa CDC) Governing Board.

MASEBO is in Kenya attending the African CDC where she has been appointed Board Member and the Interim Chairperson of the Governing Board.

The Africa CDC is an autonomous health institution of the African Union charged with the responsibility of promoting the prevention and control of diseases in Africa, in particular through its New Public Health Order strategy which calls for Africa to protect itself against the threat of infectious diseases, including the priorities of expanded manufacturing of vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics among others.

The Committee of Heads of State and Government is the highest governing structure of the Africa CDC while the Governing Board is the deliberative organ of the institution.

MASEBO is expected to serve a two-year non-renewable term on the Africa CDC Board, which is answerable to the Committee of Heads of States Governments.

The Minister has thanked the outgoing board members, and has pledged diligence in executing the duties and responsibilities of the Africa CDC.