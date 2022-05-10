MASEBO DESTROYED HEALTH CARE SYSTEM IN ZAMBIA, SHE IS BACK TO FINISH IT

By Ngobola Cengelo Muyembe

Silvia Masebo destroyed District Management Boards in the Ministry of Health that led to looting when she served as Health Minister under Levy Mwanawasa.

Each District had it’s own management board and they were responsible for their own affairs. More like decentralized system without the sticky fingers of Lusaka Civil Servants.

It was after she disbanded those boards which took years to set up that we saw the crimes of Kapoko Saga and Simon Mitti at the Ministry. She centralized the money which made it easier for looters to take leading the mess we now see.

Today she is going around the same Ministry pretending not to know anything but it was her decision under Mwanawasa that led to the carnage she is now getting shocked at seeing.

People need to acknowledge their mistakes if they are interested in solving these problems

You cannot sort out a problem with the same mindset that it was created with.

i_wish_i_had_more_time_to_write