Masebo is right too much nonsense in the health sector says Maiko Zulu!

He wrote;

A few days back I was taken ill and I had first hand experience of some of the nonsense in our hospitals. The attitudes of some of our health workers is just pathetic and the levels of negligence are unprecedented.

As I write, I’m still recuperating from the terrible effects of being given meds I’m allergic to despite telling both the Doctor and the Nurse on duty beforehand. Thanks to a family member who took time to find out the composition of the medication prescribed. And this is a Doctor who was boasting about how much he is worth and how his presence was a favor. But that’s a story for another day.



There is a lot of work that needs to be done not only in government health institutions but more so also in privately run ones who are now enjoying people’s money through the National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) contributions. Health workers must understand that they have a duty to save lives.

If it’s not your calling then try working as bailiffs or the Flying Squad because even our soldiers are more accommodating than some of you. Listening to Health Minister Sylvia Masebo interrogating some of the health personnel sheds a bit more light on the rot.

