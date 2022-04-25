MASEBO MAKES AN IMPROMPTU VISIT TO SOLWEZI GENERAL HOSPITAL

Minister of Healthy Honourable Sylvia Masebo, in the early hours of Monday Morning today paid an impromptu visit to Solwezi General Hospital to check on health care and services delivery by management and staff at the Hospital.

The Minister arrived at the Hospital few minutes past 01:00 in the company of North Western Province permanent Secretary Col.w.g Katambi, his deputy madam Naomi tetamashimba among other provincial Health officials and toured the Hospital to check on the service delivery and the overall general state of the only largest health facility in North Western Province and expressed shock and disappointment on what she found and took management to task over the poor levels of standard and wondered why the Hospital was in such a poor state.

The Health Minister later interacted with patients as she toured the Hospital, checking various ward’s and departments. The patients and their relative’s complained to the minister about lack of seriousness and care from the Health medical staffs, lack of medicines such as basic ones like panado and other things.

The Minister in response advised Management to be serious about their work and encouraged them to put in much efforts and improve the service delivery and standards of the Hospital in order to reach it’s acceptable standards.

The Minister further warned that if things do not improve then heads would roll and since directed the management to up their game in service delivery.

The Healthy Minister is in North Western Province for a working visit.