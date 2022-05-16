MASEBO MAKES CHANGES AT MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Health Minister Sylvia Masebo has made the following changes at Ministry of Health:

1. Dr. Bushimbwa Chapula Tambatamba, Public Health Specialist from Lusaka Province has been taken to the Provincial Office in North-western Province.

2. Dr. Charles Msiska, Provincial Health Director from Solwezi has been transferred to Lusaka Headquarters.

3. Dr. Andrew Silumesi, Director of Public Health at Ministry Headquarters, has been taken to Western Province.

4. Dr. Francis Liyawali, Provincial Health Director from Western Province, has been taken to Ndola District Health.