Masebo should be dismissed over the K26m demand from Maersk- Harry Kalaba K

Masebo should be dismissed over the K26m demand from Maersk



By Chinoyi Chipulu



Citizen’s First leader Harry Kalaba Kalaba says the drug scandal at Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) should have resulted in the dismissal of minister Sylvia Masebo, and not just the Director General.





And Kalaba has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to be firm enough when making serious decisions which may include firing ministers, rather than just shifting them from one ministry to another.





Recently, Health minister Dr. Elijah Muchima said his ministry was in talks to see who would be responsible for payment of almost US$1million (approximately K26 million) for forcible removal of containers from the J&J truck yard, to the shipping company that shipped them in, Maersk.





According to information gathered, the shipping company was angry with how the whole situation was handled, arguing that the issue was sensationalised to create a scene like the company was in the wrong when the error was created by government.





In an interview with Daily Revelation on Saturday, Kalaba said it was strange that a cabinet minister was still trying to ascertain who should be responsible for an obligation that came as a result of action or inaction that took place in his ministry.





He said the minister of Health then and now Lands minister Masebo ordered the release of the containers from a warehouse



