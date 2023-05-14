Masebo visits 11 Kapiringozi RTA survivors at UTH

MASEBO VISITS RTA SURVIVORS AT UTH

HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo has visited the 11 surviving Kapiringozi (Chirundu-Kafue) Road Transport Accident survivors at the UTH-Adult Hospital in Lusaka.

Ten including a juvenile are in the surgical admission ward and one in the main Intensive Care Unit. A total of 24 Brought-In-Dead were deposited in the mortuary yesterday.

The medical team has since described the patients in admission as ‘improving’.

And Ms Masebo has expressed optimism that the said patients will recover as they are being taken care of.

The minister has described the accident as tragic having claimed 24 lives but thanked God for the survivors.

Yesterday, 24 New Apostolic Church members from Chongwe District died while 12 survived with serious injuries after a Mitsubishi Rosa Bus they were traveling in hit into the Freightliner Truck at Kapiringozi area along Chirundu – Kafue road.

